DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold, Basil takes silver as India scripts historic 1-2 in men's T47 100m

CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold, Basil takes silver as India scripts historic 1-2 in men's T47 100m

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:23 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): India produced a memorable one-two finish on the track at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth claimed silver in the men's T47 100m on Day 7 of the Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Gavit produced a blistering finish over the final 30 metres to clock a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds and emphatically clinch the gold medal. Fellow Indian Basil was equally impressive, timing 10.83 seconds to secure silver after edging England's Kevin Santos (10.85s), who settled for bronze, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The dominant display saw India complete a historic 1-2 finish on the podium in the para athletics sprint event, adding two more medals to the country's growing tally in Glasgow.

Advertisement

The medals were India's second gold and third medals of the day after long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had earlier opened the day's account with a silver in the men's long jump.

Sreeshankar, who also won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, registered a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle, who claimed gold with 8.15m. Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie took bronze with 8.08m, while another Indian, Lokesh, finished fifth with a best effort of 7.97m on his Commonwealth Games debut.

Advertisement

The silver medal also made Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

With Gavit's gold, Basil's silver and Sreeshankar's silver, India added three medals on Day 7 of the Games, taking the country's overall tally to 15 medals--three gold, nine silver and three bronze.

India's gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, Sharmila Dhankar in the women's F57 shot put and now Gavit in the men's T47 100m.

India has won 15 medals so far, including three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts