Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): India produced a memorable one-two finish on the track at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth claimed silver in the men's T47 100m on Day 7 of the Games in Glasgow.

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Gavit produced a blistering finish over the final 30 metres to clock a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds and emphatically clinch the gold medal. Fellow Indian Basil was equally impressive, timing 10.83 seconds to secure silver after edging England's Kevin Santos (10.85s), who settled for bronze, according to ESPN.

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The dominant display saw India complete a historic 1-2 finish on the podium in the para athletics sprint event, adding two more medals to the country's growing tally in Glasgow.

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Sprinting to glory! 🥇🥈 Dilip Mahadu Gavit struck gold, while Mohammed Basil completed a memorable Indian one-two by claiming silver in the Men’s 100m T47. A brilliant outing on the track for the Indian duo! Let’s #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/vfdAG3E4y6 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2026

The medals were India's second gold and third medals of the day after long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had earlier opened the day's account with a silver in the men's long jump.

Sreeshankar, who also won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, registered a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle, who claimed gold with 8.15m. Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie took bronze with 8.08m, while another Indian, Lokesh, finished fifth with a best effort of 7.97m on his Commonwealth Games debut.

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The silver medal also made Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

With Gavit's gold, Basil's silver and Sreeshankar's silver, India added three medals on Day 7 of the Games, taking the country's overall tally to 15 medals--three gold, nine silver and three bronze.

India's gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, Sharmila Dhankar in the women's F57 shot put and now Gavit in the men's T47 100m.

India has won 15 medals so far, including three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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