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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar receives grand welcome in Delhi after Glasgow triumph

CWG 2026: Gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar receives grand welcome in Delhi after Glasgow triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar received a rousing welcome at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning as she returned home after her inspirational triumph in the women's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Family members, well-wishers and supporters gathered at the airport to celebrate the para-athlete's historic achievement, which saw her secure India's second gold medal of the Games.

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Speaking after her arrival in Delhi, Sharmila told ANI, "My family and entire country are very happy. And I will try to keep them happy."

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Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia lauded the 40-year-old's remarkable journey, saying, "Sharmila Dhankar has a unique story of her own. Her struggle and success show that if someone works hard, they can become a world champion."

Dhankar produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres in the women's F57 shot put final to clinch the gold medal, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who took silver with 8.65m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi claimed bronze with a throw of 8.19m, while fellow Indian Shilpa narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.

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The victory was India's second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games and played a key role in the country's successful para-athletics campaign in Glasgow.

Dhankar's achievement capped an extraordinary journey of resilience and determination. Born in Chitrauli village in Haryana, she contracted polio at the age of two, leaving one of her legs affected.

Married at 18, she endured years of physical and emotional abuse in her first marriage, facing repeated violence over dowry demands and for giving birth to two daughters. At the age of 26, she returned to her parents' home with her daughters after being forced out following another assault and has spoken publicly about battling suicidal thoughts during that period.

Her life changed after marrying Ajit Singh at the age of 28. It was Singh who introduced her to para-athletics after reading about the sport in a newspaper and encouraged her to pursue it professionally. In a testament to the family's belief in her dream, they sold their house in 2023 to support her training and competition expenses.

Despite taking up athletics only at the age of 34, Dhankar quickly rose through the ranks, becoming India's national champion in the F57 seated shot put in 2021 before achieving the biggest success of her career with Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow.

Her triumph stands as one of the most inspiring stories of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and reinforces India's growing strength in para-athletics on the international stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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