New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Soman Rana received a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning as the Indian contingent returned home following a successful campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

The Indian Army havildar, who created history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in the men's F57 shot put at the Commonwealth Games, said his focus has already shifted to the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics.

Advertisement

Speaking after his arrival in Delhi, Soman told ANI, "This medal is not for me but for the country, the army, my state. I am feeling happy. Paralympics are being improved a lot these days, while nobody even knew about it earlier. I am preparing for the Asian Games and Olympics, and I will win a medal for the country there too."

Advertisement

Soman capped a memorable campaign in Glasgow by producing a best throw of 13.40m to clinch gold in the men's F57 shot put final, while compatriot Shubham Juyal secured silver with an effort of 13.28m, completing India's first-ever one-two finish in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

The achievement also marked India's maiden gold medal in the men's F57 shot put at the Games and further highlighted the country's growing strength in para athletics.

Advertisement

For the 43-year-old, the triumph was another milestone in an inspiring sporting journey. Once one of India's leading amateur boxers, Soman's career took a dramatic turn in December 2006 when he lost a leg in a landmine blast while serving with the Gorkha Rifles along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his rehabilitation at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, he discovered para athletics before joining the Army Paralympic Node in 2017. Since then, Soman has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and built an impressive record that includes a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games and a bronze medal at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Both Soman and Shubham have received support under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which has provided financial assistance for international competitions, coaching camps, equipment and training.

India concluded a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze -- to finish fourth in the overall standings. The contingent matched the fourth-place finish achieved at Birmingham 2022 despite competing in a significantly reduced sports programme, with Ahmedabad now set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)