Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian judoka Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final on Friday, according to ESPN.

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Harsh produced a disciplined display to secure India's second judo gold medal of the Games after Asmita Dey's gold medal-winning performance in the 48kg judo earlier in the day.

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Katz began the final aggressively, looking to seize an early advantage, but Harsh defended resolutely and denied the Australian any scoring opportunities. Both judokas exchanged attacks during the opening stages, with neither able to gain a decisive edge.

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The Australian came close to pinning Harsh at one stage, but the Indian escaped the hold before immediately launching a counterattack of his own. Despite the flurry of action, neither judoka managed to register a score for much of the contest.

At the 3:19 mark, Harsh delivered the decisive moment of the final. He executed a perfectly timed throw before pinning Katz to earn a Waza-Ari, which proved enough to secure the victory and the Commonwealth Games title.

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Harsh's triumph earned India its second judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and the country's fifth gold overall at the Games. India has now won 19 medals in Glasgow, comprising five gold, nine silver and five bronze.

India's gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women's 48kg judo) and Harsh Singh (men's 60kg judo). The country's silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)

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