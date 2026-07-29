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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: "I feel really proud," says Harjinder Kaur after dedicating weightlifting silver to family

CWG 2026: "I feel really proud," says Harjinder Kaur after dedicating weightlifting silver to family

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur expressed pride after clinching the silver medal in the women's 69kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, dedicating her achievement to her family following a career-best performance in Glasgow.

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Speaking to ANI after the medal-winning effort, Harjinder said, "I am very happy to win the silver medal for India. I feel really proud. I am very happy with my performance. I will dedicate my medal to my family. I am thankful to the Indian Federation and the Indian Government that they helped us reach here."

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The Punjab weightlifter delivered one of the finest performances of her career, finishing second with a personal-best total of 227kg, comprising 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 235kg (108kg in snatch and 127kg in clean and jerk).

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Harjinder announced herself as a serious contender right from the snatch competition, breaking the Commonwealth Games record twice. After a successful opening lift of 96kg, she bettered the Games mark with 99kg before raising it again with an impressive 101kg in her third and final attempt.

The Indian carried her momentum into the clean and jerk, opening with a comfortable 120kg lift to briefly move into the gold-medal position and pile pressure on Simoneau. She later completed a 126kg lift to finish with a career-best total of 227kg and secure the silver medal.

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Although the Canadian regained the lead with a decisive final lift to seal the title, Harjinder's record-breaking display underlined her consistency on the international stage and marked a significant improvement from the bronze medal she won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Born in Nabha, Punjab, the 28-year-old has steadily established herself among India's leading weightlifters, with her latest success adding another medal to India's impressive campaign in Glasgow.

India has now won 12 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

The country's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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