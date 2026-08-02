CWG 2026: India cap record-breaking boxing campaign with seven gold, three silver medals

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): India concluded its historic boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals after Narender Berwal secured silver in the men's 90+kg category on Saturday.

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The remarkable performance saw India finish atop the boxing medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games.

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In the men's 90+kg final, Narender was beaten by England's Damar Thomas, losing 0-5 in a unanimous decision to settle for the silver medal. Despite the defeat, his podium finish capped a memorable campaign for the Indian boxing contingent.

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Earlier in the day, Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh gold medal in boxing, defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in a split decision in the men's 80kg final.

The other Indian gold medallists in Glasgow were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh added silver medals to India's tally.

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In the men's 60kg final, Sachin produced a stunning comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo. Trailing after the opening two rounds, the Indian boxer fought back strongly in the final round, forcing a standing count and securing a thrilling 3-2 split-decision victory to claim the gold medal.

Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed out on gold, settling for silver after losing 1-4 in a split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final.

Arundhati Choudhary delivered a dominant performance to claim gold in the women's 70kg final, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision. Preeti Pawar also produced a commanding display, securing gold in the women's 54kg final with a 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria continued India's golden run by defeating Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final. Sakshi Chaudhary added another gold medal to India's tally after beating England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final.

Priya Ghanghas completed a memorable campaign for Indian women's boxing with a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final.

In the men's category, Jadumani Singh finished with a silver medal after going down 0-5 to Australia's Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg final.

After struggling against his taller opponent in the early exchanges, Jadumani Singh fought back strongly to edge the opening round 3-2. However, Australia's Jye Dixon responded emphatically, dominating the second round 5-0 and maintaining his momentum to secure the victory and the gold medal.

Jadumani had earned his place in the final with a commanding 5-0 win over Namibia's Philip Haoseb in the semifinals on Friday.

In the women's 57kg final, Jaismine Lamboria overcame a closely contested opening round through a split decision before taking complete control in the second round.

The reigning world champion landed a series of clean punches to earn a unanimous verdict and move closer to securing the gold medal. (ANI)

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