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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: India eye strong finish as Games enter final day in Glasgow

CWG 2026: India eye strong finish as Games enter final day in Glasgow

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games 2026 will conclude in Glasgow on Sunday, with India set to compete in judo and track cycling on the final day of the Games.

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India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, despite the reduced sports programme.

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According to the schedule as per ESPN, India's Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action in cycling, while judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will aim to add to India's impressive medal tally.

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In judo, Ishroop Narang will compete in the women's -78kg elimination round, while Avtar Singh will take part in the men's -100kg category. Yash Ghanghas will compete in the men's +100kg category.

The judokas will look to progress through the elimination rounds, with the semifinals scheduled to take place later in the evening.

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In track cycling, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will compete in the men's 40km points race, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will feature in the men's 1000m time trial final.

Lisha Das will represent India in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final in para cycling.

Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon could also feature in the final of the men's 40km points race if they qualify from the opening round.

India have enjoyed an impressive campaign in Glasgow and will look to sign off the Games on a high with strong performances on the final day.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 2, as per ESPN:

Track Cycling: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will compete in the men's 40km Points Race First Round.

Judo: Ishroop Narang will face Scotland's Nicole Wood in the women's -78kg Round of 16.

Judo: Avtar Singh will take on Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the men's -100kg Round of 16.

Judo: Yash Ghanghas will compete in the men's +100kg Round of 16.

Judo: If India's judokas progress, they will advance to the subsequent rounds, with the semifinals scheduled for later in the evening.

Track Cycling: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will compete in the men's 1000m Time Trial final, a medal event.

Para Cycling: Lisha Das will feature in the women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial final, a medal event.

Track Cycling: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will compete in the men's 40km Points Race final if they qualify. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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