CWG 2026: India set for action-packed day across Athletics, Boxing, Weightlifting

Glasgow [Scotland], July 28 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games 2026 are underway in Glasgow, with India continuing its campaign across athletics, weightlifting, boxing and swimming on Tuesday.

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According to ESPN, Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will feature in the women's high jump final during the evening session.

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In boxing, several Indian pugilists will be in action in the quarterfinals, with Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh taking to the ring.

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In weightlifting, Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will compete in the finals of their respective weight categories. Meanwhile, swimmer Srihari Nataraj will begin his campaign in the 100m backstroke heats and could also feature in the semifinal.

India had a strong Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals.

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The highlight was Sharmila Dhankar's gold in the women's shot put F57, making her India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Shilpa K. Shyla's upgrade to bronze after a Nigerian athlete's disqualification also gave India a double podium finish.

In athletics, Sarvesh Kushare won silver in men's high jump, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan qualified for the long jump final. Weightlifting added three more medals, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver, Bindyarani Devi taking bronze and Valluri Ajaya Babu securing silver.

India also made progress in boxing and swimming, with several athletes advancing in their respective events, while Sajan Prakash and Swatik Patil reached swimming finals. However, Tejas Shirse, Sumit Kundu and several others bowed out of their events.

India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar with gold, along with five silver and three bronze medallists across weightlifting, athletics and para powerlifting.

According to ESPN, here's a look at India's schedule for July 28:

Swimming: Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m Butterfly Heats

Athletics: Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 400m Heats

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke Heats

Para Swimming: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam - Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats

Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi Seram - Women's 63kg Final

Bowls: India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Cook Islands - Men's Pairs Sectional Play

Boxing: Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) - Women's 54kg Quarterfinal

Boxing: Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) - Women's 60kg Quarterfinal

Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Final

Boxing: Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) - Women's 65kg Quarterfinal

Athletics: Pooja Singh - Women's High Jump Final

Para Swimming: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam - Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final, if they qualify

Boxing: Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) - Men's 55kg Quarterfinal

Swimming: Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal, if he qualifies

Athletics: Gulveer Singh - Men's 10,000m Final

Bowls: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales) - Women's Singles Sectional Play

Boxing: Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) - Men's 90kg Quarterfinal

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal, if he qualifies. (ANI)

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