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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: India suffer tie-break setback against Namibia in Bowls Women's Pair; Semifinal hopes alive ahead of England clash

CWG 2026: India suffer tie-break setback against Namibia in Bowls Women's Pair; Semifinal hopes alive ahead of England clash

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): India's unbeaten run in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Bowls Women's Pairs came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, with Namibia prevailing 3-0 in the tie-break on Sunday in Glasgow.

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India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh staged a superb comeback to force a tie-break against Namibia in the women's pairs lawn bowls event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, as per ESPN.

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After dropping the opening set 7-5, the Indian duo responded dominantly, cruising to a 10-1 victory in the second set to level the contest and shift the momentum in their favour.

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The tie-break marked India's third in four matches, having already similarly overcome Malta and Tonga earlier in the competition.

India's defeat proved less damaging after England went down to South Africa in another fixture, leaving India, England and Namibia level on points heading into the final round of matches.

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The semifinal race remains wide open, and India's equation is straightforward: beat England later on Sunday to keep their qualification hopes alive.

While the scenario is simple on paper, overcoming a strong English side will be a formidable challenge.

Earlier, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued their impressive run in the women's pairs sectional play.

Rupa Rani and Pinki registered their third consecutive victory, edging Tonga 5-2, 4-6, 1-0 in a hard-fought tiebreaker. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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