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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: India targeting 8-10 weightlifting medals, says coach Vijay Sharma

CWG 2026: India targeting 8-10 weightlifting medals, says coach Vijay Sharma

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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By Vipul Kashyap

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Glasgow [Scotland], July 23 (ANI): India's weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma is hopeful of a strong medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026, targeting between eight and 10 medals from the country's 11-member contingent.

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Speaking about India's medal prospects, Sharma said the team is working hard and is well prepared for the competition.

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"There's certainly pressure because of the high expectations. However, the team is preparing diligently. With 11 athletes participating, I'm optimistic that we can secure between 8 to 10 medals," Sharma said to ANI.

He also said the pleasant weather conditions in Glasgow have helped the athletes, while the team's training camp in Birmingham played an important role in acclimatisation.

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"The weather is actually quite pleasant. The Birmingham camp really helped the athletes adjust to these conditions. I'm expecting a very strong performance from them," he added.

Sharma also praised the support provided by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) during the team's preparations.

According to the coach, SAI and TOPS organised a 25-day camp in Birmingham, which helped the athletes acclimatise to the conditions and focus on their training.

"SAI and TOPS organised a 25-day camp for us in Birmingham. This has been instrumental in helping the athletes acclimatise and focus on their training. We've seen a significant improvement in their performance due to this camp, and I believe they will do exceptionally well and bring home as many medals as possible," Sharma said.

With 11 Indian weightlifters set to compete, the team will look to turn the high expectations into a strong medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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