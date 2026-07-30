DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria assures India of a medal, becomes sixth Indian boxer to reach semis on Day 7

CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria assures India of a medal, becomes sixth Indian boxer to reach semis on Day 7

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:18 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Reigning world champion in the women's boxing 57kg category, Jaismine Lamboria, has assured India of another boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England's Elise Glynn 4-1 in the women's 57kg quarterfinals on Wednesday night to book her place in the semifinals.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old from Haryana prevailed in a closely fought contest, producing a strong finish in the final round to earn the judges' nod and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal. With all losing semifinalists receiving bronze, Lamboria has now secured her second successive Commonwealth Games medal after claiming bronze at the Birmingham 2022 edition, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The bout remained evenly poised for much of the three rounds, with both boxers matching each other punch for punch. Glynn attempted to force the pace with aggressive body attacks in the closing stages, but Lamboria countered smartly with sharp movement and timely combinations. The Indian sealed the contest with an impressive final-round display, convincing four of the five judges to award her the victory by a 4-1 split decision.

Advertisement

Lamboria, who begins the tournament as the reigning world champion, has kept her quest for Commonwealth Games gold alive and will now face her semifinal on July 31.

She also became the sixth Indian boxer to assure the country of a medal from the boxing contingent on Day 7 in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's 90+kg) all advanced to the semifinals with quarterfinal victories, ensuring at least bronze medals.

India's boxing contingent has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the country's medal tally at the Games, with nine medals now guaranteed from the sport, as Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar had assured India of at least a medal with their quarter-final wins on Day 6.

With Lamboria's victory, India have secured 12 medals overall at the Glasgow Games so far--two gold, seven silver and three bronze--with several more podium finishes now assured as the boxers progress to the semifinal stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts