CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria assures India of a medal, becomes sixth Indian boxer to reach semis on Day 7

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Reigning world champion in the women's boxing 57kg category, Jaismine Lamboria, has assured India of another boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England's Elise Glynn 4-1 in the women's 57kg quarterfinals on Wednesday night to book her place in the semifinals.

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The 24-year-old from Haryana prevailed in a closely fought contest, producing a strong finish in the final round to earn the judges' nod and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal. With all losing semifinalists receiving bronze, Lamboria has now secured her second successive Commonwealth Games medal after claiming bronze at the Birmingham 2022 edition, according to ESPN.

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The bout remained evenly poised for much of the three rounds, with both boxers matching each other punch for punch. Glynn attempted to force the pace with aggressive body attacks in the closing stages, but Lamboria countered smartly with sharp movement and timely combinations. The Indian sealed the contest with an impressive final-round display, convincing four of the five judges to award her the victory by a 4-1 split decision.

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Lamboria, who begins the tournament as the reigning world champion, has kept her quest for Commonwealth Games gold alive and will now face her semifinal on July 31.

She also became the sixth Indian boxer to assure the country of a medal from the boxing contingent on Day 7 in Glasgow.

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Earlier, Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's 90+kg) all advanced to the semifinals with quarterfinal victories, ensuring at least bronze medals.

India's boxing contingent has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the country's medal tally at the Games, with nine medals now guaranteed from the sport, as Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar had assured India of at least a medal with their quarter-final wins on Day 6.

With Lamboria's victory, India have secured 12 medals overall at the Glasgow Games so far--two gold, seven silver and three bronze--with several more podium finishes now assured as the boxers progress to the semifinal stage. (ANI)

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