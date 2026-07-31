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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria enters women's 57kg boxing final with dominant RSC win

CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria enters women's 57kg boxing final with dominant RSC win

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria produced a dominant performance to storm into the women's 57kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as she defeated Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stop Contest (RSC) in the semifinal on Friday, and assured India of a silver medal.

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The reigning world champion, who had earlier defeated England's Elise Glynn to reach the last-four stage, showcased her class and controlled the bout from the start, according to ESPN.

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Jaismine used her height advantage effectively in the opening round, staying composed against Maselela's aggressive approach while landing cleaner punches. Her superior accuracy and movement impressed the judges, who awarded her the round unanimously 5-0.

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The Indian continued her dominance in the second round, unleashing powerful combinations that forced the referee to give Maselela a standing count. With the Lesotho boxer struggling to respond, Jaismine landed another series of impactful punches, resulting in further standing counts.

After the third standing count, the referee stopped the contest, handing Jaismine a convincing RSC victory and booking her place in the gold medal bout.

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Jaismine's win made her the third Indian boxer after Ankush Panghal and Preeti Pawar to reach the final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, keeping India's strong boxing campaign in Glasgow on track.

India has so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising three gold, nine silver and five bronze. The gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57) and Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47). India have also claimed silver medals through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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