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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria secures gold in women's 57kg Boxing; beats Michaela Walsh

CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria secures gold in women's 57kg Boxing; beats Michaela Walsh

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ANI
Updated At : 04:18 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria secured the women's 57kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating reigning champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday.

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Jaismine's triumph gave India its second boxing gold of the day, following Preeti Pawar's victory in the women's 54kg category.

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Her win also marked India's second successive gold medal in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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The opening three minutes saw both boxers adopt a cautious approach, relying heavily on counter-punching and waiting for opportunities. The referee had to intervene twice in the first minute to encourage the fighters to engage.

Despite the lack of sustained action, Lamboria landed the cleaner punches and narrowly edged the opening round 3-2 on a split decision.

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The pace increased slightly in the second round as Walsh looked to draw Lamboria into committing forward. However, the Indian boxer remained patient and continued to pick her shots carefully.

Lamboria's accuracy and cleaner scoring punches impressed the judges, who awarded her the round by a unanimous 5-0 decision, giving her a strong advantage heading into the final round.

The Indian boxer maintained her composure in the final three minutes, continuing to land more precise punches while Walsh struggled to produce the urgency needed to turn the bout around.

At the final bell, Lamboria was declared the winner by unanimous decision, securing a gold medal for India.

The two boxers embraced in the centre of the ring after the result was announced in a display of sportsmanship.

Earlier, Preeti clinched the gold medal in the women's 54kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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