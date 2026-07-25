Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): India opened its medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final in Glasgow early Saturday (IST).

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Jhandu secured the podium finish with a best successful lift of 190kg, earning 130.9 points. He began strongly by lifting 181kg in his first attempt for 124.7 points before improving his mark to 190kg in the second lift, which briefly moved him to the top of the standings.

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In his final attempt, Jhandu went for 196kg, which would have broken the Commonwealth Games meet record set at Birmingham 2022. However, he could not complete the lift and eventually finished with the bronze medal.

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Earlier, India's lightweight para powerlifters missed out on medals. Ashok finished fourth in the men's final with a personal-best 200kg lift, scoring 143.8 points, while Paramjeet Kumar took seventh with 176kg and 135.6 points.

In the women's lightweight category, Jaspreet Kaur placed sixth after lifting 100kg for 96.4 points, while Suman Devi finished seventh with a best lift of 100kg and 88.4 points.

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Kasthuri Rajamani, meanwhile, failed to record a valid lift in the women's heavyweight final after all three of her attempts were unsuccessful.

Jhandu's bronze marked India's first medal in para powerlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

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