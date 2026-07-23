DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain books semi-final berth, medal assured

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain books semi-final berth, medal assured

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 23 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the women's 75kg quarter-finals, meaning she does not need to win a bout to secure a podium finish.

Advertisement

Boxing at the Commonwealth Games awards two bronze medals in each weight category, with both losing semi-finalists receiving a bronze. As a result, reaching the last four guarantees a medal, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Lovlina's direct entry into the semi-finals came due to the small size of the women's 75kg draw, which features only five boxers. The category has just one quarter-final bout scheduled for July 28, between England's Mary Kate Smith and Nigeria's Patricia Mbata.

Advertisement

Apart from them, Lovlina, Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree and Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki have advanced directly to the semi-finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion will face Taafaki in the semi-finals on July 31, with a place in the final at stake.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old's medal will be her first at the Commonwealth Games, irrespective of its colour. Lovlina had exited the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 after losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan, while she suffered an opening-round defeat at Birmingham 2022. She competed in the 69kg category at both editions.

The medal will also complete Lovlina's medal tally at all major multi-sport events she is eligible for, having already won medals at the Olympics and Asian Games, according to Olympics.com.

Among other Indian boxers in action, Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg), Narender Berwal (men's +90kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Parveen Hooda (women's 65kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg) will begin their campaigns in the quarter-finals. A victory would guarantee each of them a medal.

Boxing events at Glasgow 2026 will be held from July 24 to August 1 at the Scottish Event Campus, with the bouts taking place in Hall 5. The preliminary rounds are scheduled from July 24 to 29, while the medal bouts will be held on July 31 and August 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts