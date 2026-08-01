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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Lovlina, Sachin, Narender advance to finals as 10 Indian boxers eye gold in Glasgow

CWG 2026: Lovlina, Sachin, Narender advance to finals as 10 Indian boxers eye gold in Glasgow

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): India's strong performance in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continued as Narender Berwal, Sachin Siwach, and Lovlina Borgohain delivered impressive semifinal victories to move closer to podium finishes in Glasgow.

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In the men's 90+kg category, Narender Berwal defeated Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul in the semifinal to secure his place in the gold medal bout.

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Berwal's powerful display and composed approach in the ring helped him overcome the challenge and keep India's hopes alive in the heavyweight division.

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In the men's 60kg semifinal, Sachin Siwach produced a confident performance against Wales' Owain Harris-Allan, earning a victory to book his berth in the gold medal clash.

His win added to India's successful campaign in the lightweight category and brought him one step closer to Commonwealth Games glory.

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Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain continued her impressive run in the women's 75kg category, defeating Tuvalu's Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki in the semifinal.

Borgohain advanced to the medal bout, keeping her pursuit of another major international title on track.

She will now take on Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg gold medal bout.

India produced a remarkable performance in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with 10 out of the 14-member contingent advancing to the finals in Glasgow.

The finalists include Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal.

The impressive feat highlights India's dominance in the boxing competition and sets up a strong medal-winning opportunity across multiple categories.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh praised the Indian boxers for their strong attitude and performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

He said boxing in India is making significant progress and expressed confidence that the sport will contribute the highest number of medals for the country at the Games. He also highlighted that India has five more gold medal bouts scheduled in the evening session.

"All the boxers are playing with a great attitude... Boxing in India is significantly progressing and the sport will contribute the most medals among the Commonwealth medals in the country... There are ongoing battles for gold, with five more fights scheduled for the evening session," Ajay Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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