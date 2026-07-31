CWG 2026: Mandaviya hails Seema Kaliramna, Lovepreet Singh after medal-winning performances

Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Indian athletes Seema Kaliramna and Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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He lauded Seema for securing bronze in the women's discus throw and praised Lovepreet for clinching silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

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"Congratulations to NCOE Patiala athlete Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at the Commonwealth Games," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

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Congratulations to NCOE Patiala athlete Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at the Commonwealth Games.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/xVuj31sEmu — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2026

Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

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"Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 388kg," he wrote in an X post.

Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 388kg.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/pYffsUZdeS — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2026

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg.

However, Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

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