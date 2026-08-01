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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Mansukh Mandaviya hails Neeraj-Yashvir's historic Javelin double

CWG 2026: Mansukh Mandaviya hails Neeraj-Yashvir's historic Javelin double

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh for creating history with a memorable double podium finish in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games.

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He praised their silver and bronze medal performances as a landmark achievement for Indian athletics and described the feat as a proud moment for the nation.

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India created history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Chopra won the silver medal and debutant Singh claimed bronze in the men's javelin throw, delivering a landmark double podium finish for the country.

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"A double podium finish to remember! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning Silver and YashVir Singh for securing Bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games. Two Indians finishing on the podium is a historic first for this event. This is a truly proud milestone for Indian athletics!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a sensational performance to claim the gold medal with a best throw of 89.75m, which he achieved in his second attempt.

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Mandaviya also congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon event.

He praised the athlete's bronze medal achievement and said the nation is proud of his landmark accomplishment.

"History created in the Men's Decathlon! Congratulations to TOPS athlete Tejaswin Shankar for winning Bronze and securing India's first-ever CWG medal in the Decathlon. The entire country is proud of you," Mandaviya wrote in another X post.

Shankar finished the competition with an impressive total of 7,976 points, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics.

The Indian athlete sealed the bronze medal after a strong performance in the final event, the 1500m race, where he clocked 4:36.19. Despite a late challenge from England's competitor, Shankar held his ground as his rival's timing of 4:32.29 was not enough to overtake him, allowing the Indian to secure a historic podium finish. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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