Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh, one of the country's brightest medal prospects in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, was knocked out in the men's 100 m event during the heats, ending his medal dream and producing a crushing blow to India's overall medal prospects.

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Before CWG, Gurindervir had produced a massive hype by becoming the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds in May. The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur. But after all the hype, Gurindervir, who was getting his first taste of the Commonwealth Games, could not live up to the expectations.

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In the heats, Gurindervir registered a timing of 10.39s, which was not enough to give him a semi-final spot. Only top-17 athletes are getting a shot at the semi-finals. After all eleven heats, Gurindervir finished in 28th place out of 73 runners. A timing of 10.24s would have allowed him to reach the semifinals, but it was not meant to be for the rising Indian athlete on his CWG debut, as per ESPN.

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India's athletics campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games got underway on Monday, with the spotlight firmly on the men's high jump final featuring a strong Indian contingent.

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare will be joined by former national record holder Tejaswin Shankar and Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar in what promises to be a fiercely contested final.

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All eyes will be on Kushare and Tejaswin, whose rivalry and pedigree make them India's biggest medal hopes in the event, as per Olympics.com. Earlier this month, Sarvesh Kushare surpassed Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old national record with a remarkable 2.31m jump in Bhubaneswar. He heads into Glasgow 2026 in strong form, having secured a third-place finish at the Monaco Diamond League.

Although Shankar has shifted his focus towards the decathlon in recent years, he remains one of India's leading athletes. He also holds a special place in Commonwealth Games history, having won bronze in the men's high jump at Birmingham 2022, India's only medal in the event at the CWG

Another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, will begin his men's 110m hurdles campaign in the heats, with the final also scheduled later in the day if he progresses. (ANI)

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