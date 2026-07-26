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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu leads India's action-packed Sunday schedule

CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu leads India's action-packed Sunday schedule

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow, with India set for a busy Sunday as the country's weightlifting campaign begins, while boxing, swimming and artistic gymnastics events continue, according to ESPN.

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Sunday will be a key day for India, with gold medal favourite Mirabai Chanu making her Games debut as the weightlifting competition gets underway.

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Rishikanta Singh and M Raja will also compete in their respective weight categories. In boxing, Preeti Pawar and Aditya Pratap Yadav will begin their campaigns, while Jadumani Singh will take on a Pakistani opponent in the second round of the men's 55kg category, according to ESPN.

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India currently have one medal from the opening two days of the Games, with Jhandu Singh securing bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

The bowls competition will also continue, with Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh aiming for their fourth consecutive victory in the women's pairs event. Putul Sonowal will also be in action in the men's singles.

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Indian gymnasts will return to competition in the individual all-around finals, with Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty set to feature in the men's event.

Here's India's schedule for July 26, Sunday, as per the ESPN listing:

Bowls: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh vs Namibia -- Women's Pairs Sectional Play

Weightlifting: Rishikanta Singh -- Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event)

Artistic Gymnastics: Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty -- Men's All-Around Final (Medal Event)

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar -- Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu -- Women's 49kg Final (Medal Event)

Bowls: Putul Sonowal vs Malta's Shaun James Parnis -- Men's Singles Sectional Play

Artistic Gymnastics: Women's All-Around Final (Medal Event) -- Indian participation TBC

Boxing: Preeti Pawar vs Malawi's Deborah Mtenje -- Women's 54kg Round of 16

Weightlifting: M Raja -- Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event)

Boxing: Jadumani Singh vs Pakistan's Sumama Rehman -- Men's 55kg Round of 16

Boxing: Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Uganda's Nuhu Batte -- Men's 65kg Round of 16

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar -- Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from heats). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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