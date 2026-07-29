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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: "My eyes are only on gold," says Priya Ghanghas after sealing boxing semifinal berth

CWG 2026: "My eyes are only on gold," says Priya Ghanghas after sealing boxing semifinal berth

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ANI
Updated At : 04:08 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas has set her sights firmly on the gold medal after storming into the women's 60kg semifinals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying her confidence in her preparation helped her overcome a tough quarterfinal challenge.

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After her victory over Scotland's Niamh Mitchell, Priya told ANI, "My eyes are only on the gold. It was a very close match, but I had full faith in my training."

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The reigning Asian champion produced a spirited comeback to defeat the Scottish boxer and assure herself of at least a bronze medal, with all losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing guaranteed a place on the podium.

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Competing in front of a partisan home crowd, Priya endured a difficult start as Mitchell claimed the opening round 4-1, using her movement and southpaw stance effectively to put the Indian under pressure.

However, the Indian boxer responded impressively in the second round, increasing the intensity of her attacks and applying relentless pressure to level the contest after taking the round 4-1.

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With the momentum firmly on her side, Priya dominated the deciding round with superior technical execution and cleaner punches, earning a unanimous verdict from the judges to complete a memorable comeback victory and keep her gold medal aspirations alive.

Priya's victory was part of a highly successful day for India's boxing contingent in Glasgow. Preeti Pawar also booked her place in the women's 54kg semifinals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal.

In the men's 55kg category, Mandengbam Jadumani Singh defeated Zambia's Mwale in the quarterfinals to secure another assured medal for India, capping an impressive day for the country's boxers.

India has continued its strong campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with consistent performances across boxing, weightlifting and athletics. The country has so far won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze -- and is guaranteed at least three more medals from boxing following the semifinal qualifications of Priya, Preeti and Jadumani. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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