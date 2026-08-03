Glasgow [Scotland], August 3 (ANI): Eight of India's 13 Gold Medals Reflect the Rise of Women in Indian Sport. When the Indian flag has risen above the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, it has most often been India's women standing on the top step.

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Of India's 13 gold medals, eight have been won by women, a remarkable testament to the strength, resilience and growing depth of women's sport in the country. From the weightlifting platform and the boxing ring to the judo mat and para athletics arena, India's women have not merely contributed to the campaign, they have led it.

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It is a powerful reflection of the transformation taking place in Indian sport, according to a press release.

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Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu Saikhom once again reaffirmed her status as one of India's greatest sporting icons with another Commonwealth Games gold. In para athletics, Sharmila Dhankar produced a memorable performance to claim gold in the women's shot put, while Asmita Dey scripted history by becoming India's first Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist.

The boxing ring then witnessed one of the finest displays by Indian women at an international multi-sport event. Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary all struck gold, underlining the remarkable depth that Indian women's boxing has developed over the past decade.

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Together, these eight champions have powered India's campaign in Glasgow and demonstrated that Indian women are no longer emerging contenders--they are consistent champions capable of dominating on the international stage.

PT Usha, President, IOA, herself a pioneer who inspired generations of Indian women to dream beyond boundaries, said the performances in Glasgow reflect years of hard work, belief and the growing confidence of women athletes across the country.

"Seeing India's women win eight of our 13 gold medals fills me with immense pride. These achievements are the result of years of dedication by the athletes, their families, coaches and support teams. Every medal tells the story of perseverance and sacrifice. More importantly, these champions are inspiring countless young girls across India to believe that they too can wear the India jersey and succeed on the world stage. That is the true spirit of Nari Shakti."

The achievements in Glasgow also mirror a larger transformation taking place in India. In recent years, there has been a growing national emphasis on empowering women across every sphere of society--from education and entrepreneurship to governance and sport. Initiatives that encourage greater participation of girls in sport, improved access to training facilities, enhanced athlete support systems and increased recognition for women achievers have created an environment in which talent can flourish.

The passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aimed at strengthening women's representation in public life, symbolises this broader national commitment to women's empowerment. In sport too, that spirit is increasingly evident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently encouraged women athletes, celebrating their achievements and urging young girls to pursue excellence in sport. The performances in Glasgow reflect that larger vision of creating opportunities, building confidence and enabling women to excel at the highest level.

The success of India's women extends beyond medals alone. Throughout the Games, experienced champions have mentored younger teammates, celebrated each other's achievements and demonstrated the unity that has become the hallmark of Team India. Whether in training, recovery or competition, they have led by example, inspiring not only the contingent in Glasgow but millions watching back home.

There was a time when the success of Indian women at major international competitions was regarded as exceptional. Today, excellence has become the expectation. Across disciplines, India now boasts a generation of women athletes capable of competing with the very best in the world and consistently standing on the podium.

Across India, millions of young girls have watched these Commonwealth Games unfold from homes, schools and sports academies. They have seen athletes who come from villages, towns and cities across the country standing proudly with the Tricolour draped around their shoulders. They have seen proof that dreams have no barriers and excellence knows no gender.

The medals will eventually find their place in trophy cabinets. The records may one day be surpassed. But the inspiration created by Mirabai Chanu, Sharmila Dhankar, Asmita Dey, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary will travel far beyond Glasgow.

Because at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Nari Shakti has not only powered Team India's campaign, it has defined it. (ANI)

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