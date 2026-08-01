CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Yashvir Singh bags bronze as India secure double podium in Javelin throw

Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): India scripted history in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal and debutant Yashvir Singh secured bronze in the men's javelin throw event, marking a memorable 1-2 finish for India on the podium.

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Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a sensational performance to claim the gold medal with a best throw of 89.75m, which he achieved in his second attempt.

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Pathirage's dominant effort secured Sri Lanka the top spot, while India celebrated a historic double podium finish with Chopra and Yashvir taking silver and bronze, respectively.

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Chopra finished second with his best throw of 85.83m. The Olympic champion's final attempt ended in a foul, and he immediately realised it was not a clean throw, but his earlier effort was enough to secure the silver medal in his second Commonwealth Games appearance.

Although Chopra has always aimed for gold, his return to competition continued on a positive note with another major international podium finish.

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Yashvir Singh produced the biggest surprise of the event, winning bronze with a personal best throw of 85.41m in his sixth and final attempt. The 24-year-old, making his Commonwealth Games debut, surpassed his previous personal best of 83.72m and held off a strong challenge from several established athletes, including Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem.

With Chopra and Yashvir finishing second and third, India achieved a historic double podium in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games. The result further highlighted India's growing strength in the discipline and added another significant achievement to the nation's athletics campaign in Glasgow.

Earlier, Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg judo gold medal, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

Meanwhile, Asmita Dey secured the women's gold medal with a composed and determined performance, overcoming Canada's Heidi Quach by Yuko (2-1) to script a historic victory.

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar scripted history by winning the bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a medal in the discipline at the prestigious multi-sport event.

While Yamini Mourya secured a silver medal in the women's 57 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a closely contested final against England's Acelya Toprak ended in defeat on Friday. (ANI)

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