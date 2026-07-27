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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Om Birla hails India's medal heroes after stellar weightlifting show

CWG 2026: Om Birla hails India's medal heroes after stellar weightlifting show

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday lauded Indian athletes for their remarkable achievements at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland, celebrating Mirabai Chanu's gold, Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi's silver medals, and Jhandu Kumar's bronze.

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He praised their dedication and extended his congratulations to the athletes, their families, and coaches for bringing pride to the nation.

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"I am delighted to inform the House that Indian athletes have delivered outstanding performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Scotland. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the gold medal in the women's 48kg category, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi have secured silver medals. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar has also brought glory to the nation by winning a bronze medal," Birla said during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

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"On behalf of the House, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the athletes, their families, and their coaches for their remarkable achievements," he added.

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu led India's charge on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal as the country's weightlifters produced a memorable outing with three medals to lift India further up the standings.

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Weightlifting continued to be India's biggest source of success as Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg category before Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men's 65kg event. The trio ensured India finished the day with three medals, all coming from weightlifting.

While, Jhandu Kumar secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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