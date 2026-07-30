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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Parul Choudhary finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase; Nayanmoni Saikia keeps bowls campaign alive

CWG 2026: Parul Choudhary finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase; Nayanmoni Saikia keeps bowls campaign alive

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Indian distance runner Parul Choudhary finished fifth in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Day 7, missing out on a podium finish in a race won by Kenya's Faith Cherotich with a Games Record.

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Parul was in contention during the early stages before losing touch with the leading pack as the race entered its decisive phase. The national record holder eventually crossed the finish line in fifth place, around 25 seconds behind the winner, according to ESPN.

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The battle for silver produced an exciting finish as England's Elise Thorner surged past Kenya's Peruth Cherotich over the closing 200 metres to secure second place, while Chermotich settled for bronze.

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In lawn bowls, Nayanmoni Saikia bounced back from her opening group-stage defeat to register a crucial 2-0 victory over Caroline Whitehead of the Isle of Man in the women's singles sectional play.

After taking the opening set, Saikia found herself trailing in the second before producing a strong finish over the final two ends to seal the set 7-4 and keep her semifinal hopes alive. With only the group winner advancing to the knockout stage, the win was vital for the Indian.

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In para-athletics, Sagar Thayat and Devender Kumar finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final.

Sagar recorded a season's best throw of 51.79m to claim sixth place, while Devender's best effort of 48.20m saw him finish seventh after the completion of six rounds.

India's overall medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games remained at 15 medals, comprising three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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