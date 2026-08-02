CWG 2026: PM Modi congratulates athletes Gulveer Singh and Unnati Sharma for winning bronze

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed athletes Gulveer Singh and Unnati Sharma for winning bronze medals in athletics and judo, respectively, at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Gulveer Singh for securing the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event and hailed his historic achievement.

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"History made by Gulveer Singh! He wins the Bronze Medal in the Men's 5000 m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Congratulations to him. With this remarkable performance, he became the first Indian athlete to win two athletics medals at a single Commonwealth Games. He is also the first-ever Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the Men's 5000 m event. This is indeed a landmark achievement for Indian athletics. My best wishes to him," PM Modi said.

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Gulveer's bronze in the 5000m came after he had earlier won a medal in the men's 10,000m event, making him the first Indian athlete to secure two athletics medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister also congratulated judoka Unnati Sharma for winning bronze in the women's 63kg category.

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"More glory for India in Judo! Congratulations to Unnati Sharma for winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 63 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her commitment and determination were clearly visible during the games. May she keep excelling in all her forthcoming endeavours," PM Modi said in another post on X.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong medal-winning day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, with athletes across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo adding to the country's medal tally.

Indian boxers dominated the competition, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals.

In para athletics, Soman Rana won gold and Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's F57 shot put event. Athletics also brought two medals for India, with Praveen Chithravel winning silver and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claiming bronze in the men's triple jump.

India's other athletes had mixed results across events. Karanjit Singh Maan and Inunganbi Takhellambam were knocked out in their respective judo repechage bouts, while track cyclists David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh exited the men's sprint qualification.

In para athletics, Ramesh Shanmugam finished seventh in the men's 1500m T54. Priyanka Goswami finished fourth in the women's 10,000m race walk, while Ravina Gayakwad was disqualified.

Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to finish the men's 10km scratch race qualifying event, while the men's pairs team of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar was knocked out by England in bowls. Nayanmoni Saikia also exited the women's singles sectional play after losing to South Africa's Bridget Herselman.

In athletics, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar finished outside the medal positions in the men's pole vault final, while the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak finished sixth.

India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. (ANI)

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