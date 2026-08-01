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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh on securing Javelin double podium

CWG 2026: President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh on securing Javelin double podium

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh for securing a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men's javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their "splendid performances" that have brought pride and joy to the nation.

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In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal and Yash Vir Singh on securing a Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your splendid performances have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. This memorable double podium finish reflects your unwavering dedication and exceptional sporting excellence. May your pursuit of excellence continue to inspire generations and earn greater accolades for the country."

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President Murmu also congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning the bronze medal in the decathlon, describing his achievement as "another historic first for Indian athletics".

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"Heartiest congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Decathlon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With this outstanding performance, you have become the first Indian to win a medal in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games. The nation is immensely proud of this exceptional achievement. May you continue to scale new heights of success and bring greater glory to the country," the post said.

The President also lauded India's performance in judo and congratulated Yamini Maurya for winning the silver medal in the women's 57 kg event.

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"India's remarkable run in judo continues! Warmest congratulations to Yamini Maurya for clinching the Silver Medal in Women's 57 kg Judo event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your podium finish has earned India its third judo medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, reflecting the country's growing excellence in the sport. Your resilience, determination, and fighting spirit have made the nation proud. May your inspiring journey encourage many more young judokas to pursue excellence," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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