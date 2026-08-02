Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu hailed the outstanding achievements of India's athletes at the ongoing Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, congratulating Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, and Unnati Sharma for their medal-winning performances in boxing and judo.

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Commending their exceptional skill, perseverance, discipline, and sporting spirit, President Murmu observed that their accomplishments are a testament to India's growing excellence in international sports and a source of immense pride for the nation.

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President Murmu noted that these remarkable successes further enrich India's proud sporting legacy, inspire countless young athletes across the country, and reinforce the nation's rising stature on the global sporting stage.

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Indian boxing produced its greatest-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games as Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal clinched gold medals on Saturday, taking the country's tally to a record nine medals, seven gold and two silver, in Glasgow.

"India's remarkable run in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games continues with yet another golden triumph. Warmest congratulations to Priya Ghanghas on your splendid accomplishment of winning Gold Medal in Women's 60kg Boxing event. Your success reflects India's sporting excellence and dedication that continues to elevate the country's standing in international competitions," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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India's remarkable run in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games continues with yet another golden triumph. Warmest congratulations to Priya Ghanghas on your splendid accomplishment of winning Gold Medal in Women's 60kg Boxing event. Your success reflects India's sporting… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2026

India's boxing contingent has now delivered its finest-ever Commonwealth Games performance, collecting seven gold medals through Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg).

The two silver medals came through Jadumani Singh in the men's 55kg category and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who finished runner-up in the women's 75kg division after narrowly losing to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.

"Heartiest congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on bringing home the Gold Medal in Women's 51kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. This landmark victory enriches India's proud boxing tradition and showcases the exceptional talent, determination and excellence of our athletes on the international stage. May you continue to achieve greater milestones in future," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Heartiest congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on bringing home the Gold Medal in Women's 51kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. This landmark victory enriches India's proud boxing tradition and showcases the exceptional talent, determination and excellence of… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2026

The historic campaign underlined the remarkable depth of Indian boxing, with both experienced campaigners and emerging stars contributing to an unprecedented medal haul.

"Heartiest congratulations to Arundhati Choudhary on winning Gold Medal in Women's 70 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your superb display of technique, resilience and composure has brought great pride to the nation. The outstanding performance of the Indian contingent in boxing has once again showcased India's growing strength in the sport. I wish the contingent continued success in the remaining events," President Murmu wrote in another X post.

Heartiest congratulations to Arundhati Choudhary on winning Gold Medal in Women's 70 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your superb display of technique, resilience and composure has brought great pride to the nation. The outstanding performance of the Indian… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2026

India's overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games now stands at 37 medals -- 13 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze, with the country occupying fourth place in the medal standings. Australia continues to lead the table with 148 medals.

"Warm congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on winning Silver Medal in Women's 75 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable display of skill, composure and determination has earned you this well-deserved honour. I wish you continued success and many more accomplishments in the future," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Warm congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on winning Silver Medal in Women's 75 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable display of skill, composure and determination has earned you this well-deserved honour. I wish you continued success and many… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2026

In judo, Unnati Sharma claimed the bronze medal in the women's 63kg category after producing a superb Ippon victory over South Africa's Skye Knoester in the bronze-medal contest.

Congratulations to Unnati Sharma on securing Bronze Medal in Women’s 63kg Judo event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable achievement adds yet another shining chapter to India’s distinguished judo campaign at these Games. May you continue to scale greater… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2026

"Congratulations to Unnati Sharma on securing Bronze Medal in Women's 63kg Judo event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable achievement adds yet another shining chapter to India's distinguished judo campaign at these Games. May you continue to scale greater heights and bring glory to the nation," President Murmu wrote in another X post. (ANI)

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