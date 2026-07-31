CWG 2026: President Murmu hails Seema, Lovepreet for medal-winning heroics

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated athlete Seema Kaliramna and weightlifter Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

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Seema added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's discus throw, and Lovepreet clinched silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

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In a post on X, Murmu said that Seema's success "will inspire the young women to strive for excellence in sports".

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"Heartiest congratulations to Seema Kaliramna on winning Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance, dedication and hard work. Your success will inspire young women to strive for excellence in sports. May you continue to bring glory to the nation," Murmu said.

Heartiest congratulations to Seema Kaliramna on winning Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance, dedication and hard work. Your success will inspire young women to strive for… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2026

Murmu also wished "many more laurels in the years to come" for Lovepreet.

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"Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your unwavering determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your achievement has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," posted Murmu.

Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your unwavering determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2026

Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg.

However, New Zealand's David Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Currently at the ongoing CWG 2026, India has secured 17 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. (ANI)

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