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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Rajnath Singh congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar, Yash Vir Singh on winning medals

CWG 2026: Rajnath Singh congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar, Yash Vir Singh on winning medals

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar and Yash Vir Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their skill, determination and fighting spirit.

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Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final, Rajnath Singh said the athlete's "fantastic display of skill and determination" had made the achievement possible.

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"Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. His outstanding performance has brought immense pride to the nation. His fantastic display of skill and determination in the game made this possible. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

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The Defence Minister also hailed Tejaswin Shankar for winning bronze in the men's decathlon despite battling an injury, calling his achievement historic as he became the first Indian athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

"Despite battling an injury, Tejaswin Shankar displayed remarkable grit and determination to secure the Bronze Medal in the Men's Decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Congratulations on this well-earned podium finish. This is a historic achievement, as he has become the first Indian athlete ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon. His resilience and fighting spirit in the face of adversity are truly commendable. Wishing him a speedy recovery and many more milestones as he continues to bring glory to the nation," he said.

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Rajnath Singh also congratulated Yash Vir Singh on securing bronze in the men's javelin throw, praising his performance and focus.

"Congrats to Yash Vir Singh for his amazing performance and winning the Bronze in the Men's Javelin event. His outstanding skills and focus have brought immense pride to our nation. I wish him the very best for his endeavours ahead," he wrote.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong day at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Neeraj Chopra winning silver and Yash Vir Singh taking bronze in men's javelin throw, while Tejaswin Shankar secured bronze in the decathlon.

India's judokas added two golds through Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, along with Yamini Maurya's silver. The biggest highlight came in boxing, where all 10 Indian semifinalists advanced to their respective gold medal bouts, assuring the country of at least 10 more silver medals.

India also progressed to the mixed 4x400m relay final, while athletes and teams in cycling, judo and athletics recorded mixed results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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