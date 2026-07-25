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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Rupa Rani-Pinki edge past Tonga in tie-breaker

CWG 2026: Rupa Rani-Pinki edge past Tonga in tie-breaker

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh secured a thrilling victory over Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan in the women's pairs event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning the match in a tie-breaker after both teams won a set each.

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India started the match on the back foot, losing the opening end 1-0 as Tonga took an early lead. However, Rupa Rani and Pinki bounced back strongly, winning the next four ends to take the first set 5-2.

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The Indian pair looked in complete control after the opening end, and their consistent play helped them take a one-set lead.

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Tonga, however, made a stunning comeback in the second set. They won the opening three ends to establish a commanding 6-0 lead. India then showed resilience, winning the fourth end by two points and taking the fifth end as well to reduce the deficit, but Tonga held on to win the second set.

With the score level at one set apiece, the match went into a tie-breaker to decide the winner.

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India held the advantage of playing the final bowl in the decider, and Rupa Rani produced a superb opening bowl that hugged the jack. Pinki then delivered another precise bowl to seal the victory for India.

The win keeps Rupa Rani and Pinki at the top of their section in the women's pairs event. They will next face Namibia and England as they continue their campaign with their sights set on a place in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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