DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Silver medallist Jadumani vows to return stronger; parents happy with son's Glasgow campaign

CWG 2026: Silver medallist Jadumani vows to return stronger; parents happy with son's Glasgow campaign

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Indian boxer Jadumani Singh vowed to work harder and come back stronger after clinching a silver medal in the men's 55kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying he would learn from his mistakes and target gold at his next major competition.

Advertisement

Speaking after the medal ceremony in Glasgow, Jadumani told ANI, "It feels really good; I'm very happy to have won a Silver medal in my first Commonwealth Games. Although I didn't achieve exactly what I wanted, I will focus even harder for the next competition and bring home the Gold. The plan is to head back and resume our training camp; I'll work on correcting the mistakes I made in this competition and improve further. I'd like to dedicate it to my uncle, the BFI, the SAI, and all of India, including our team coaches and the Army Sports Institute (ASI), where I've lived since childhood."

Advertisement

The 22-year-old from Manipur finished with silver after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in a closely fought final on Saturday.

Advertisement

After edging the opening round 3-2 with a strong finish, Jadumani found himself under pressure as Dixon levelled the contest by sweeping the second round 5-0 with effective counter-punching. The Australian maintained his composure in the final round, landing the cleaner shots to secure a unanimous verdict and the gold medal.

Despite the defeat, Jadumani's campaign was one of the standout performances by an Indian boxer in Glasgow. He opened with a dominant 5-0 victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen before defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by another unanimous decision in the round of 16, a win he dedicated to the heroes of the Kargil War.

Advertisement

The Indian then booked a medal with a flawless 5-0 win over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the quarter-finals before outclassing Namibia's Philip Haoseb by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to reach the gold-medal bout.

Back home in Imphal, Jadumani's parents expressed pride in his achievement despite missing out on the top prize.

His mother, Mandengbam Abem, said, "In today's game, I felt that he was a little weak in some areas. We were aiming for gold, but he will continue to work hard and improve."

His father, Mandengbam Milan Singh, added, "We do not feel any setback for not winning the gold medal. This silver medal in his first Commonwealth Games has made us satisfied, and it will give him an opportunity to work harder and prepare better for the future."

Jadumani's silver medal marked an impressive debut at the Commonwealth Games and added to India's boxing success in Glasgow, where the country continued to strengthen its medal tally with consistent performances across disciplines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts