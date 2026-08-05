CWG 2026 silver medallist Raja Muthupandi urges Tamil Nadu govt to expand weightlifting infrastructure

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Commonwealth Games silver medallist Raja Muthupandi has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to establish weightlifting training centres across all districts, saying improved infrastructure will help identify and nurture the next generation of lifters in the state.

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The Indian weightlifter, who won silver in the men's 65kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, also expressed gratitude to his parents, the people of Tamil Nadu and the governments at the Centre and in the state for recognising his achievement.

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Speaking after his return to India, Raja said, "I dedicate this silver medal to my parents and the people of Tamil Nadu. The Malaysian lifter, who won the gold medal in his category, was a strong competitor. Union Sports Minister had also hosted the Indian medal winners for a dinner in New Delhi and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for my silver medal. I am happy that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh the day after I secured the medal. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to establish weightlifting training centres in all districts to help nurture young talent and strengthen the sport across the state."

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Raja produced an overall lift of 286kg, comprising 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk, to finish second in the men's 65kg category and secure one of India's standout medals in Glasgow.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed won the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg, claiming his third consecutive Commonwealth Games title after earlier triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

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The silver medal marked a remarkable comeback for the 26-year-old, whose career was nearly cut short by a serious elbow ligament injury in 2019. His rehabilitation was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the absence of his preferred weight category and stiff domestic competition kept him out of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Raja returned to the national fold following the introduction of the 65kg category and steadily rebuilt his form, highlighted by a ninth-place finish at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships with a personal-best total of 299kg before reaching the Commonwealth Games podium.

His medal was part of another productive campaign for Indian weightlifting at Glasgow 2026. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 48kg category, while Chanambam Rishikanta Singh also secured silver in the men's 60kg event.

India ended the 2026 Commonwealth Games in fourth place on the overall medal table with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Weightlifting contributed eight medals to the tally, comprising one gold, six silver and one bronze. (ANI)

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