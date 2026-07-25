Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): South African swimmer Chad Le Clos made history during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, becoming the most decorated male athlete in the competition's history with another medal during the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

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On Friday, Le Clos captured his 19th individual medal in Commonwealth Games, which also includes seven golds, with the team of Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad clocking 3:13.99 in the men's freestyle 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

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The official handle of Team SA posted on X, "Team South Africa has claimed bronze in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, with Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad le Clos stopping the clock in 3:13.99. The medal also marks a historic milestone for Chad le Clos, who has now won 19 Commonwealth Games medals, making him the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history. History made. Congratulations, Team SA!"

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🥉 BRONZE FOR TEAM SA! 🇿🇦 Team South Africa has claimed bronze in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, with Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad le Clos stopping the clock in 3:13.99. The medal also marks a historic milestone for Chad le Clos, who has now won 19… pic.twitter.com/pSFPY6vBTM — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 24, 2026

Speaking after the medal win as quoted by the CWG 2026 official website, Le Clos said, "I should not be crying at bronze, I should be crying at gold, but honestly this means the world."

"After the near misses and some really hard times over the past few years, this is unbelievable, and I am just so grateful to my family for all their support," he added.

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Australia walked away with the gold medal in men's 4x100 m freestyle relay, leading the medal tally with six golds, two silvers and five bronze, with a total of 13. South Africa has won three medals, including a gold and two bronze medals. (ANI)

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