DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CWG 2026: South Africa's Chad Le Clos becomes most decorated male athlete in competition history

CWG 2026: South Africa's Chad Le Clos becomes most decorated male athlete in competition history

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): South African swimmer Chad Le Clos made history during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, becoming the most decorated male athlete in the competition's history with another medal during the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

Advertisement

On Friday, Le Clos captured his 19th individual medal in Commonwealth Games, which also includes seven golds, with the team of Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad clocking 3:13.99 in the men's freestyle 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

Advertisement

The official handle of Team SA posted on X, "Team South Africa has claimed bronze in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, with Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad le Clos stopping the clock in 3:13.99. The medal also marks a historic milestone for Chad le Clos, who has now won 19 Commonwealth Games medals, making him the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history. History made. Congratulations, Team SA!"

Advertisement

Speaking after the medal win as quoted by the CWG 2026 official website, Le Clos said, "I should not be crying at bronze, I should be crying at gold, but honestly this means the world."

"After the near misses and some really hard times over the past few years, this is unbelievable, and I am just so grateful to my family for all their support," he added.

Advertisement

Australia walked away with the gold medal in men's 4x100 m freestyle relay, leading the medal tally with six golds, two silvers and five bronze, with a total of 13. South Africa has won three medals, including a gold and two bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts