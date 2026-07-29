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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Southam upsets Chalmers to win 100m freestyle gold; Dolci and Evans shine in gymnastics

CWG 2026: Southam upsets Chalmers to win 100m freestyle gold; Dolci and Evans shine in gymnastics

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Australia's Flynn Southam produced the standout performance of the swimming competition by storming to the men's 100m freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday night, defeating defending champion Kyle Chalmers in one of the most anticipated races of the meet.

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The 21-year-old clocked 47.13 seconds to secure the gold medal, finishing ahead of Wales' Matt Richards, who claimed silver in 47.64, while Olympic champion Chalmers settled for bronze in 47.74 despite entering the final as the fastest qualifier.

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Southam had signalled his form earlier in the competition when he set a Commonwealth Games record of 47.09 while leading off Australia's relay on the opening night. He came within four-hundredths of that mark in the individual final to cap a breakthrough performance, according to Olympics.com.

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Canada's Josh Liendo finished fourth in 48.08, followed by England's Jacob Mills (48.31), Gabriel Shepherd (48.52) and Jacob Whittle (48.76), while New Zealand's Carter Swift placed eighth in 49.07.

Elsewhere at the Games, the final day of artistic gymnastics saw Canada's Felix Dolci further enhance his reputation with a remarkable medal haul. The Paris 2024 Olympian captured gold in both the men's vault and horizontal bar events and added a bronze on the parallel bars, taking his overall tally in Glasgow to six medals.

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Wales also celebrated success through Ruby Evans, who claimed the women's floor exercise title with an impressive score of 13.500. England's Abi Martin earned silver with 13.333, while compatriot Shantae-Eve Amankwaah secured the bronze medal.

Australia added two more gymnastics gold medals as Jesse Moore triumphed in the men's parallel bars and Breanna Scott topped the women's balance beam, rounding off a successful day for the Australians across multiple disciplines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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