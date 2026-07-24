CWG 2026: Srihari Natraj advances to 50 m backstroke semifinal

Glasgow [Scotland], July 24 (ANI): Olympian and Asian Championship swimmer Srihari Natraj made it to the semifinals of the 50 m backstroke competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Friday.

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Srihari finished fifth in the heats of the 50 m backstroke competition with timings of 25.52 seconds. The Indian swimmer, as per ESPN, was a part of heat four (a total of five heats) and despite being placed 14th overall, his timing was good enough to help him secure the semifinal spot.

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His CWG qualification mark was 25.39, and the fastest heat time was 24.45 by South Africa's Pietr Coetze, as per ESPN.

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The semifinals will take place at 12:30 AM at midnight on Friday.

India kicked off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme. The programme for CWG 2026 features 10 core sports and six para-sports. A lot of sports which have enriched India's medal count over the years, such as wrestling, hockey, cricket, badminton, table tennis etc are missing from the programme, dealing a massive blow to India's medal count.

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Indian able-bodied athletes will compete across eight disciplines, including athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, bowls and swimming. Meanwhile, India's para-athletes will compete across five disciplines, including para-athletics, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming and para-track cycling.

India's Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey began their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with a hard-fought victory in the women's pairs event, while Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles competition in lawn bowls at the Scottish Event Campus on Thursday, according to Olympics.com.

CWG 2026 is being held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports as it looks to add to its rich legacy at the multi-sport event. (ANI)

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