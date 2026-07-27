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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinches Bronze in Glasgow, takes India's medal tally to 6

CWG 2026: Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinches Bronze in Glasgow, takes India's medal tally to 6

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi added another Commonwealth Games medal to her collection after securing bronze in the women's 58kg category at the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Monday.

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The 27-year-old from Manipur produced a determined performance in a fiercely contested final, finishing behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who claimed gold with a record-breaking total, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau, who won silver, according to ESPN.

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Bindyarani began her campaign strongly in the snatch section after the coaching staff reduced her opening attempt from 85kg to 83kg. She completed the lift comfortably before successfully clearing 85kg on her second attempt. She then lifted 87kg in her final snatch attempt, finishing level with England's Eliza Pratt but staying ahead on countback.

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Entering the clean and jerk section, Bindyarani faced a tough challenge from her rivals. She initially attempted 110kg but the lift was ruled a no-lift after a review due to an elbow buckle during the jerk. Refusing to be affected, the Indian returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 112kg, taking her total to 199kg and moving into the silver medal position at that stage.

Bindyarani later attempted 116kg in search of a personal best and a higher finish but could not complete the lift. Her total of 199kg was enough to secure bronze as Nigeria's Lawal dominated the competition with a Games record total of 229kg, while Taschereau finished second with 215kg.

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The Glasgow medal marked Bindyarani's second Commonwealth Games podium finish after she won silver in Birmingham in 2022. Her achievement was even more significant after she battled a knee injury in 2023 and navigated changes between weight categories, moving between 55kg and 58kg divisions.

Bindyarani Devi's bronze has taken India's tally to five medals, alongside one medal in para powerlifting. India has now secured six medals at Glasgow 2026 -- one gold, three silver and two bronze. The medallists are Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting) and Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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