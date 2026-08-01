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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Yamini Maurya clinches sliver, adds to India's historic judo campaign

CWG 2026: Yamini Maurya clinches sliver, adds to India's historic judo campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Yamini Maurya added another medal to India's tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, clinching the silver medal in the women's 57kg judo event.

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According to a press release, the podium finish marked another significant milestone for Indian judo, with Yamini securing India's third medal in the sport at the Games. Earlier, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh scripted history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo, according to a release.

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Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Yamini has steadily progressed through the ranks of Indian judo, with the Commonwealth Games silver marking the latest milestone in her career. The medal further underlines the growing strength of Indian judo on the international stage and caps off a memorable campaign for the Indian contingent.

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Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Yamini had spoken to IIS TV about the journey that brought her to one of the biggest stages in international sport. Looking back after her silver medal-winning campaign, her words reflected just how far she had come, the release said.

"When I started in school, I didn't even have these mats; I started with normal mats and mattresses. I didn't know that I would come to the Commonwealth Games. I didn't even know what the Commonwealth Games was," she had said.

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Her journey to the Commonwealth Games podium was not without setbacks. After undergoing surgery in 2024, Yamini spent nearly a year away from the mat before returning to competition.

Reflecting on that phase ahead of the Games, she had said, "It took me almost a year to get on the mat. After that, it was very difficult to maintain my weight because my weight had increased a lot. So, I maintained my weight and started the competition while taking care of my injury."

Speaking to IIS TV, Yamini had also reflected on the dream that first inspired her to pursue the sport. "I didn't even know what the Olympics were. At that time, my district coach told me that I had to play in the Olympics. I didn't know what the Olympics were. And somewhere in my mind, I knew that I had to play," she recalled.

The Commonwealth Games silver marks another significant milestone in Yamini's career, capping a journey of resilience and determination while contributing to India's historic campaign in judo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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