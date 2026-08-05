CWG 2030: Ahmedabad aims to set new benchmark, says Harsh Sanghavi after returning from Glasgow

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi returned to Ahmedabad late on Tuesday night after attending the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he officially accepted the Commonwealth Games flag and baton on behalf of the future host city, Ahmedabad, for the 2030 edition.

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Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Sanghavi said India would look to build on its recent sporting progress and aim for the top spot when Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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He said, "PM Modi increased the budget for sports by eight times to ensure that our athletes do well. The Commonwealth Games will be organised in Ahmedabad in 2030, and I congratulate all the players on this occasion. We will take forward PM Modi's 'Fit India' vision. The Gujarat government, under the guidance of the Government of India, is working to ensure that the maximum number of athletes get opportunities in the sports sector."

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He added, "The way athletes have been given a platform, given international-level training through the TOPS scheme, and due to their hard work, India ranked at number four in the medal tally at CWG. Fit India is not just a slogan but a way of life for the PM. CWG 2030 is a big opportunity, and our attempt will be to rank number one in the Games. Ahmedabad will set a new benchmark in organising the Commonwealth Games 2030."

Sanghavi was part of the official Indian delegation at the Glasgow Games and stood alongside Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra during the closing ceremony on August 2 to receive the Commonwealth Games flag, formally marking the handover of hosting responsibilities to Ahmedabad for the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

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During his visit to Scotland, the Deputy Chief Minister also led a Gujarat government delegation under the Future Host Observer Programme to study Glasgow's delivery of the multi-sport event, including venue operations, logistics and city planning, to incorporate best practices into Ahmedabad's preparations.

As part of the promotional campaign for the 2030 Games, Sanghavi also launched the Ahmedabad Experience Centre and hosted an India Day event, showcasing Gujarat's sporting infrastructure and inviting representatives from the 74 participating Commonwealth nations to Ahmedabad.

He also interacted with members of the Indian contingent during the Games and presented medals to several athletes, including members of the Indian boxing team, while congratulating them on their performances.

India concluded the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in fourth place on the overall medal standings with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, matching its fourth-place finish from Birmingham 2022 despite competing in a significantly reduced sports programme. (ANI)

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