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Home / Sports / CWG 26: PM Modi applauds Raja Muthupandi's silver as India's weightlifting medal haul wins widespread praise

CWG 26: PM Modi applauds Raja Muthupandi's silver as India's weightlifting medal haul wins widespread praise

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ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Raja Muthupandi's silver-medal performance in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games, calling it another proud achievement for India and wishing the weightlifter continued success.

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Muthupandi capped a memorable comeback by clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday (local time).

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"Another medal for India in Weightlifting! Congrats to Raja Muthupandi on winning a Silver in the Men's 65 kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. His success makes every Indian happy and proud. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

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Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and Rishikanta Singh on securing a silver medal.

He said their achievements have made the nation proud and inspired young Indians, wishing them continued success.

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The 26-year-old finished with a combined total of 286kg, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk to secure second place on the podium.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg, sealing his third successive Commonwealth Games title after victories at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

While, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu led India's charge on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal as the country's weightlifters produced a memorable outing with three medals to lift India further up the standings.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on her historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, and to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning India's first silver medal of the Games while setting a new Commonwealth Games record. Your outstanding achievements have made the entire nation proud and inspired millions of young Indians. Wishing you both many more laurels for India," Kharge wrote in an X post.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed Raja Muthupandi's silver-medal feat in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games, saying the nation is immensely proud of his achievement.

"Congratulations to Raja Muthupandi on bringing home Silver in the Men's 65 kg Weightlifting category. The entire nation is immensely proud of your remarkable achievement," Goyal wrote in an X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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