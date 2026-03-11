DT
Home / Sports / CWI arranges commercial travel for West Indies squad after ICC charter flight delay

CWI arranges commercial travel for West Indies squad after ICC charter flight delay

ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has secured commercial travel arrangements for members of the West Indies squad currently in India, following continued delays in charter flight arrangements organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a statement, CWI said that travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams during both the men's and women's ICC World Cups are usually coordinated and managed by the ICC.

However, the charter flight that was intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams was repeatedly delayed. According to CWI, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine days after completing their fixtures while awaiting confirmation of travel arrangements.

The board said that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter flight, partly due to global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing for players and support staff.

"In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain," the board said.

Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad's safe return.

It also noted that some players and staff members have already departed, while the remaining members of the squad are scheduled to leave on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 11).

Earlier, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his frustration over the delay through posts on the social media platform X. Several South African players, including Quinton de Kock and David Miller, also voiced their displeasure on social media regarding the prolonged wait.

"I just wanna go home", reads one of Daren Sammy's posts on X, while in another, he wrote, "At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days (last match was on March 1)."

Cricket West Indies stated on Thursday that the board has been in constant contact with players, management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the team's return after their loss to India.

They said that while the international airspace restrictions in the Gulf region have made travel complicated, all precautions are being taken by the CWI to ensure the team's safe return to the Caribbean.

"CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council since their last match against India. While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean," CWI had stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

