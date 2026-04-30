CWI condoles demise of Grenada Cricket President Norman Gilbert

St John's [Antigua], April 30 (ANI): Cricket West Indies has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Norman Gilbert, President of the Grenada Cricket Association and a member of the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

Advertisement

In an official statement, Cricket West Indies extended condolences to Gilbert's family, friends, and the wider cricket community in Grenada and across the Caribbean region.

Advertisement

Gilbert was remembered as a dedicated and forward-looking administrator who made significant contributions to the growth of cricket in Grenada. His long-standing commitment to developing the sport at all levels left a lasting impact on the cricketing structure in the region.

Advertisement

He was widely respected for his integrity, humility, and leadership qualities, with many crediting him for inspiring players, officials, and stakeholders throughout his career. Beyond administration, he was regarded as a passionate advocate for cricket's role in uniting communities.

Cricket West Indies also expressed solidarity with the Grenada Cricket Association during this period of mourning, noting that Gilbert's legacy would continue through the lives he influenced and the foundations he helped establish for the game.

Advertisement

"On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity in Grenada and across the region. Norman was a committed and visionary leader who served the game with distinction. His unwavering dedication to the development and promotion of cricket in Grenada, and his genuine passion for uplifting the sport at all levels, have left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape," President Kishore Shallow said, in a statement issued by CWI.

"He was widely respected for his integrity, humility, and his ability to inspire players, administrators, and stakeholders alike. His contributions extended far beyond administration. He was a true steward of the game who believed deeply in its power to unite and uplift communities. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the Grenada Cricket Association and the people of Grenada as they mourn this significant loss. Norman's legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the strong foundation he helped to build for cricket in Grenada," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)