Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], May 11 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially launched "Full Ah Energy" as the official anthem for the upcoming women's and men's home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, respectively.

The vibrant anthem, performed by the young, rising Trinidadian Soca sensation Mical Teja, is set to energise fans across the Caribbean and around the world as the two regional squads battle some of international cricket's top sides.

Adapted from his 2025 Carnival hit "Energy", Mical Teja reimagined the song exclusively for Cricket West Indies. "Full Ah Energy" captures the passion, pride, and power of West Indies cricket and is infused with the infectious rhythm and spirit of the region's culture.

Advertisement

The campaign will run across multiple platforms in the lead-up to and throughout the three series, with "Full Ah Energy" featured in promotional videos, stadium entertainment, social media activations, and fan experiences. The song is intended to unify Caribbean fans and reignite the electric atmosphere that has long defined cricket in the West Indies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mical Teja, one of the most exciting, young voices in Soca music today, to bring this anthem to life," said Lynford Inverary, Chief Operating Officer of CWI. "Full Ah Energy speaks to the passion and resilience of our players and fans, and the marriage that exists between Cricket and music here in the Caribbean. It reflects who we are as a people--dynamic, fearless, and full of spirit. As we welcome the South African women, followed by the men's squads from Australia and Pakistan to the Caribbean, we want every fan to feel that energy and bring it to the stands, the streets, and the screens."

Advertisement

Mical Teja shared his excitement about the collaboration:

"Cricket is part of who we are in the West Indies. To produce a West Indies cricket variation of "Energy" to unite the region and energise West Indies fans showcases the synergy between our culture and cricket. These two pillars are a source of pride for all of us, and it is an honour for me to contribute to both. Full Ah Energy is more than a song--it is a movement and a message: our energy is infectious, and on the field, our cricket is a reflection of that."

CWI is also working closely with Mical Teja to take "Full Ah Energy" into communities, especially schools across the region, to help inspire and connect with the next generation of West Indies fans and players.

"This campaign is about more than just cricket. It represents our ongoing commitment to deepening our connection with our communities." Inverary added. "Full Ah Energy gives us a platform to engage with a wide audience, particularly our young people, in fun, meaningful ways, encouraging them to move, dance, play, and be active. With the support of Mical and his team, we'll be visiting schools and connecting with kids through music and cricket, promoting a healthy, energetic lifestyle that celebrates our culture and love for the game."

From now onwards, fans can visit Cricket West Indies' YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/mcSG4Ir7eU4) to watch and sing along to the "Full Ah Energy" lyric video, with the full audio version soon to be available across all major platforms. The highly anticipated West Indies home series begins in June with the women taking on South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by the men's Test match series and T20I battles versus Australia, before the latter take on Pakistan in the final T20I and ODI contests of the summer. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)