DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Cycling will help India progress towards becoming developed nation: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Cycling will help India progress towards becoming developed nation: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthpuram (Keralam)[India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said that cycling has a significant role to play in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He was addressing participants while taking part in the Cycling by the Sea event, organised by the Sports Authority of India in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Fit India Movement.

Advertisement

The cycling rally was held from Chacka ITI to Shanghumukham Beach. Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya said that a healthy nation can only be built through healthy citizens and described cycling as the key to a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

He pointed out that, besides promoting good health, cycling also helps reduce pollution, ease traffic congestion and conserve fuel. Urging people to make cycling a regular habit, the Minister also highlighted the Sundays on Cycle initiative under the Fit India Movement.

Advertisement

Mandaviya noted that the Sundays on Cycle programme, which began at just 200 locations, has now expanded to 10,000 locations, with nearly 2,00,000 people participating. He also congratulated the children and youth who have been actively taking part in the initiative.

Union Minister joined the cycling rally from Chacka ITI to Shanghumukham Beach alongside women's groups comprising ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members, athletes from the Sports Authority of India, and cycling enthusiasts. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh accompanied the Minister during the event.

Advertisement

The rally, which saw the participation of around 200 people, was flagged off at Chacka by MLA V. Muraleedharan and Arjuna Award winner P. R. Sreejesh. A Zumba session for participants was also conducted ahead of the rally.

The initiative was organised to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, with the objective of encouraging people to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle through cycling and other physical fitness activities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts