Cyclothon event held in Vadodara with vision of Fit India 

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): A cyclothon was held in Vadodara to promote cleanliness and fitness through the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative.

The event, organised with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Fit India’ and ‘Green Vadodara’, saw participation of thousands of cyclists with around 1,500 children, civic officials and residents joining the campaign.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on September 8 and unveil several development projects.

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Speaking with ANI, Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi said thousands of cyclists took part in cleanliness drive and the rally organised to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Fit India’ and ‘Green Vadodara’.

“We have curated a special programme under the Viksit Bharat initiative. It is wonderful to share that within a few hours of registrations opening, all seats were filled... Vadodara residents welcomed Modi ji with cleanliness drives and a cycle rally, with thousands of cyclists joining in. The Cyclothon was organised with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Fit India’ and ‘Green Vadodara’,” he said.

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Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu said the ‘Fit India Movement’ and cyclothon were organised with around 1,500 children, officials and citizens participating. He said the six-day cleanliness campaign covered temples, heritage sites, schools, anganwadis, hospitals and ponds, with the final day set to begin with a padyatra.

“We have organised the Fit India Movement and Cyclothon in collaboration with the Government of India. Around 1,500 children, city officials and citizens are participating through cycling, spreading messages of cleanliness across the country. Today marks the sixth day of the programme, with cleanliness drives at temples and heritage sites. Over the past few days, schools, anganwadis, hospitals, ponds and heritage sites have also been cleaned. Tomorrow, the final day will begin with a padyatra," he told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently engaged with citizens on various aspects of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and has emphasised the importance of public participation in the cleanliness campaign. (ANI)

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