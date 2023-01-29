Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

Melbourne, January 29
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.
It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents in each of the first games of the sets.
The Czech players won last year’s Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open doubles titles.
Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.
