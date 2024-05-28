 Dabbawallahs wear Team India jerseys, extend support to ‘Men in Blue’ ahead of T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
Mumbai’s dabbawallas wear Team India cricket jersey to support them for T20 World Cup 2024 at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 28

One-thousand dabbawallahs in Mumbai on Tuesday expressed their support for Team India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and USA, by wearing the team jerseys.

A large group of dabbawallahs, a cultural icon in Mumbai, which keeps the whole city going with its impeccable food and delivery facilities, dressed in blue shouted ‘India! India!’ as the team prepares for its first clash against Ireland on June 5.

Ashok, one of the dabbawallahs said, “I feel proud while wearing this jersey. The World Cup is coming. We dabbawallahs are wearing this jersey to express our support. Our team is strong, Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) will showcase their magic and India will bring the cup home. There are 1,000 dabbawallahs in Mumbai working and they are all wearing the jerseys today.”

Another dabbawallah named Nakul said, “India should win the World Cup. That is why we are wearing this jersey. We will pray that India wins.”

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semi-final in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semi-finals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 World Cup title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

#Cricket #Mumbai #United States of America USA #West Indies


