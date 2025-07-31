DT
PT
Dale Steyn predicts a Siraj fifer at The Oval

Dale Steyn predicts a Siraj fifer at The Oval

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In what comes as a major vote of confidence, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn has backed India's Mohammed Siraj to take a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, starting Thursday at The Oval.

Steyn, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have graced the game, took to X and wrote,

"Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test."

Siraj has been one of the standout bowlers in the series so far. With 14 wickets to his name, Siraj is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the series and with one game to go, there's every chance he could end up at the top of the charts.

The 31-year-old Hyderabad pacer was instrumental in India's victory in the second Test at Edgbaston, where he blew away the English team with a fiery spell of 6/70.

Siraj is just one wicket away from completing 200 wickets in international cricket.

He could achieve this milestone during the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London.

Uplifted psychologically by a draw at Old Trafford, Team India would be aiming to draw the series 2-2 and walk with their heads held high.

For this, it is extremely important that Siraj, one of the team's workhorse bowlers, performs well. During the fourth Old Trafford Test, Siraj was belted by English bowlers, going for 140 runs in 30 overs and getting just one wicket of Chris Woakes. His economy rate was disappointing, at 4.70.

As the teams gear up for the decider at The Oval, all eyes will be on Siraj to see if he lives up to the legendary South African's prediction and delivers yet another spell that swings the match in India's favour. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

