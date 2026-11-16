Dale Steyn recalls first impression of Virat Kohli, from calling him "cocky" to bonding over food and music during RCB days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former South African pacer Dale Steyn opened up on his first impression of a young Virat Kohli during his days as a rising U19 star, adding that they bonded over food and music during their days as teammates in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Steyn, along with Faf du Plessis, was speaking on 'Cricketers on Cricketers' on Cricinfo.

Speaking at the programme, Steyn, who spent his first three IPL seasons with the RCB from 2008 to 2010 during Virat's days as a rising star in the sport following the 2008 U19 World Cup win as captain, said that when he saw Virat for the first time during the U19 World Cup final against South Africa, he wondered, "who was this cocky little bloody s**t?" before realising he was going to be with him in RCB.

During their time in RCB, Steyn found Virat and him to be having a lot of "common interests", recalling hanging out with a young Virat in restaurants and having burgers. He also noted that while Virat was talented, he needed "a bit of direction".

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"That is the one thing about Virat that I have always appreciated, and I have loved, is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I actually remember watching the Under-19 World Cup. We had a tour of India. Sehwag had just smashed us. He scored 300 in Chennai in a day (in 2008). We had had a tour somewhere else, maybe just before that. I think we had even gone to Bangladesh just before that. I remember watching India beat South Africa U-19s in the [2008] World Cup, and India stormed the field. And I saw this kid, and I was like, who's this cocky little bloody s***? You know? And the next thing I find out, he's actually in my team," said Steyn.

"He is with us at RCB. And I'm like, oh my goodness. I gotta deal with this little guy, you know? Anyway, it turns out when I met him, we had a lot of common interests. We were young, and we enjoyed a little bit of an off-the-field kind of enjoyment in life. We used to go to all the restaurants and stuff that Bangalore had to offer - Hard Rock Cafe was a particular favourite. There was good music and there were burgers and everything like that. So, we hung out quite a lot. In the early days of Virat Kohli, he was a normal T-shirt and shorts with the slops [flip-flops] kind of guy. Then the sponsors rolled in. You could tell, from a cricketing point of view, he was talented, but he needed a little bit of direction," he added.

Steyn also recalled that when Ray Jennings came in as head coach from 2012-13, he started to "whip a lot of guys in line", and the older lot of players realised that they had to change their game, with Virat at the "forefront" of the new direction. The pacer recalled how the top and middle-order had to change their game according to what Virat was doing in their nets.

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"And when Ray [Jennings, then head coach] came in year two, he started to whip a lot of the guys in line. I think some of the older guys also knew that the game needed to be played in a different way. Virat was at the forefront of the way that the game needed to [be] played. And you look at a guy like Rahul [Dravid], and Rahul managed to change his game to be a little bit more aggressive," recalled the Proteas legend.

"I think that had a lot to do with the way that Virat was kind of coming in, and commanding a spot in that middle order. So the guys, you know, [Nos.] 3, 4, 5, and 6 had to really up their game because of the way that Virat was doing things in the nets. And we kind of felt like if the game's going to go in a particular direction, it is going to go in this direction," he signed off.

Indeed, Virat changed how RCB played in their future seasons, with him, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle at the forefront of a more attacking brand of cricket. In his run from 2013 to 2021 as a captain, he led RCB to one final and had a blockbuster 2016 season with 973 runs, including four centuries, a record which still stands to this day.

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Virat endured struggles in his first few seasons in the IPL, scoring just 718 runs in 45 matches across his first three seasons at an average of 21.75, with just two fifties. Now, he stands as the highest scorer in the league's history, with 9,336 runs in 283 matches, including nine centuries and 68 fifties. From 2023 to 2026, he had a late-career resurgance with RCB, becoming the first IPL batter with four successive 600-plus run seasons in the IPL, with two of them contributing to back-to-back trophy wins.

At the international front, Virat has over 28,000 international runs and 86 international centuries currently and has conquered every major white-ball trophy from the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy and individual honours such as 'Player of the Tournament' in World Cups across both formats and multiple 'Player of the Match' awards in ICC events.

After a rare failure in New Zealand with just 86 runs in four innings, including a fifty, Virat will be seen in action against Sri Lanka in three ODIs from December 13 onwards. This year in 14 ODIs and 13 innings, he has made 638 runs at an average of 53.17 and a strike rate of over 118, with two centuries and four fifties. (ANI)

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