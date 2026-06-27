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Home / Sports / Dani Ceballos announces departure from Real Madrid after seven seasons

Dani Ceballos announces departure from Real Madrid after seven seasons

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], June 27 (ANI): Midfielder Dani Ceballos announced on Friday that he will leave Real Madrid after seven seasons with the Spanish giants.

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The 29-year-old joined the club from Real Betis in 2017 and went on to make 215 appearances, winning 16 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, as per Reuters.

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Ceballos also spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021.

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"It has not been an easy decision," Ceballos said in a statement on X.

"It has not been an easy year either, and perhaps that is precisely why I have felt that the time had come to put an end to this stage and face a new challenge with the same enthusiasm with which I arrived one day."

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Real Madrid confirmed his departure in a statement, thanking the Spaniard for his contribution.

"Real Madrid thanks Dani Ceballos for his commitment and dedication during his time defending our jersey, and we wish him and his entire family the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives. Real Madrid is and will always be his home."

Ceballos struggled for consistent game time in his final season at Madrid due to injuries, making 23 appearances across all competitions and starting just four LaLiga matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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